NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh has topped the composite ranking in the Agriculture and Allied Sector in the Good Governance Index 2021 Report which was released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A function organised to mark the Good Governance Day in New Delhi was conducted yesterday where he released the Good Governance Index 2021 Report prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Good Governance Index (GGI) 2021 Framework covered ten sectors and 58 indicators including Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Commerce and Industries, Public Health Economic Governance and Environment.

As per the GGI, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa topped the composite rank score covering 10 sectors.

While the State of Telangana topped the ranking in the sectors of Commerce and Industry as well as Social Welfare and Development. The State secured the second position in the Public Sector Utilities and Economic Governance sectors.

The GGI 2020-21 categorises States and union territories into four categories, — Other States – Group A; Other States – group B; North-East and hill states and union territories, where Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were clubbed into the Other States – Group A.

GGI 2021 Framework covered agriculture and allied sectors; commerce and industries; human resource development; public health; public infrastructure & utilities; economic governance; social welfare & development; judicial & public security; environment; and citizen-centric governance. Gujarat registered a 12.3 percent increase, performing strongly on 5 of the 10 sectors including economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, judiciary, and public safety.

