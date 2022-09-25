AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare took another step forward in digital health services after one crore health records in the state were linked to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Friday.AP is the first state to achieve this feat, State AIDS Control Council Project Director GS Naveen Kumar said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that 3.4 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Authority records have been handed over to the people of the state with the cooperation of field-level staff like ANM and ASHA workers. He said that digitization will be useful for further expansion of health services across the state.

The health reports of the patients are digitized and stored and can be used anywhere when needed. Urban and rural health centers to teaching institutions participated in this exercise. He explained that all these centers have become part of the electronic health records ecosystem of data linking with which the patients can access their whole past medical history anywhere in the country without carrying any physical record. The state already registered all government health facilities (13,344) and all government doctors (9,500) under the programme.

As of now the process is currently being limited to government hospitals or done through door-to-door surveys. This will be now extended to private facilities and diagnostic centres or labs, Naveen Kumar said.

