AP Tops In COVID-19 Recovery Rate In India

Focussed and coordinated action by the Andhra Pradesh government's effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the state. During the last 24 hours a total of 74,595 tests have been performed and 8,218 positive cases were reported.

According to the reports, 10,820 people have been recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged on Saturday. More than 55 people died due to COVID-19 infection. In the state, the number of coronavirus tests reached to 50,33,676.

So far, 6,17,776 positive cases have been registered in the state. Of these, 5,30,711 people have been recovered and 81,763 are being treated at various hospitals. Andhra Pradesh continues to be number one in the country by performing 94,264 tests per ten lakh population.

According to the union health ministry data, a total of 6,36,61,060 samples tested up to 19th September for coronavirus. India’s positivity rate is currently around 8.6% to 8.7%. India surpassed the United States to top the number of recoveries on the global chart.