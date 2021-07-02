AP Tops Country In Providing Highest Wage Employment
Jul 02, 2021, 08:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh has topped all states in providing the highest wage employment with 16.7 crore person-days for wage seekers through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Here are highlights from the report released on Thursday:
- The state has generated 16.70 Cr person-days to wage seekers
- Within 3 months, 83.5% of the approved Labour Budget (20 Cr person-days) is achieved.
- Andhra Pradesh stood first in National level in a person-days generation.
- Andhra Pradesh stood first at the National level in providing maximum no. of average days of employment per household.
- Highest ever Persondays generated up to June since the inception of the scheme in the year 2006.
- Hon’ble CM during SPANDANA VC held on 27.04.2021 desired to generate at least 1 Crore person-days in each district by the end of June in order to meet the growing demand for wage employment in rural areas due to COVID pandemic.
- 9 Districts have achieved 1 Cr person-days and state as a whole surpassed and achieved 14.80 Crore person-days. This is possible because of the fortnightly reviews with the District Collectors by the Hon’ble Chief Minister and reviews with field functionaries by Hon’ble Minister PR & RD.
- Anantapuramu with 1.96 Cr, Vizianagaram with 1.89 Cr and Prakasam District with 1.68 Cr PDs shown remarkable performance.
- During this pandemic, with the guidance of the Hon’ble CM, the scheme implemented successfully and an amount of Rs. 2015 Cr has been paid to the female wage seekers and Rs. 1603 Cr to the male wage seekers.
