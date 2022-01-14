AP In Top 5 States Growing Maximum Forest Cover: ISFR Report 2021

NEW DELHI: As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) for the year 2021, showed that the State of Andhra Pradesh has grown the maximum forest cover and tops the list in the country.

The top five states in terms of increase in forest cover are Andhra Pradesh (647 sq km), Telangana (632 sq km), Odisha (537 sq km), Karnataka (155 sq km), and Jharkhand (110 sq km).

The forest and tree cover in India has risen by 2,261 square kilometers in the last two years, and AP has a maximum forest cover of 647 square km.

The biennial report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which is an assessment of the country's forest resources, was released on Thursday by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Hon'ble Union Minister for EF&CC, Shri @byadavbjp released the India State of Forest Report 2021 today, at Indira Paryawaran Bhawan.

Secretary, Ms Leena Nandan, DGF&SS, Mr Chandra Prakash Goyal & ADGF, Dr S.P. Yadav with other Senior officers were also present at the Launch. pic.twitter.com/9NLYlePjgM — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) January 13, 2022

The total tree-and-forest cover in the country includes an increase of 1,540 sq km of forest cover and 721 sq km of tree cover compared to the 2019 report. According to the report, India's total forest and tree cover is now spread across 80.9 million hectares, which is 24.62 percent of the geographical area of the country. Area-wise, Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Maharashtra. In terms of forest cover as the percentage of total geographical area, the top five states are Mizoram (84.53 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (79.33 percent), Meghalaya (76 percent), Manipur (74.34 percent) and Nagaland (73.90 percent).

