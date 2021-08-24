AP TIDCO Housing Phase 1 Handover by December 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the government's housing programme with the officials.

In regard to allocating house sites to the eligible women in 90 days, as of August 22, there were 3,55,495 new applications for housing, of these, 1,99,201 are eligible applications and 9,216 applications are pending for verification. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to provide house sites within a 90 day period for all those eligible candidates.

Reviewing TIDCO houses, the officials informed the Chief Minister that 85,888 units have been completed in phase-1 and will be handed over to the beneficiaries by December 2021. They informed that Phase-2 will be completed by June 2022 and Phase-3 by December 2022.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the affordable housing for middle class people in towns and cities, where the officials said there was a demand for about 3.94 lakh plots in three categories like 150, 200, 250 square yards. He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed plan of execution and announce it by Dasara.