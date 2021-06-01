AP, Telangana Extend Summer Vacation for School Children

Andhra Pradesh: Due to the state's Coronavirus outbreak, summer vacation for students in grades 1 through 10 has been extended until June 30th in all the schools across Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday, Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu issued the necessary directives.

The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the SSC examinations, which were set to begin on June 7th. In July, it will assess the situation.

The summer vacation for teachers and students in Classes I to X in all types of schools has been extended until June 30th in light of the current scenario and because the government chose to postpone the SSC tests owing to the second wave of Covid-19.

From June 12th onwards, the Director, SCERT, is required to establish a complete academic calendar and activities to be carried out via different media, such as DD, radio, YouTube, personal interaction through WhatsApp groups, and so on, for online education for all classes. In the case of SSC students, the responsible headmasters must provide essential academic support to the pupils beginning June 1st.

The Coronavirus infection has been gradually decreasing in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days, and medical experts expect the Covid-19 second wave to subside by the end of June or the beginning of July, so the government will review the situation in the coming days and make a new decision about school reopening.

However, the Telangana government also extended school vacations to June 15th on Monday (May 31st). The decision was made after a meeting with officials held by Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy to assess the situation.

All regional joint directors of school education and all-district education officials were ordered by the Director of School Education to take appropriate steps.

The Telangana state administration had already scheduled summer holidays for all schools and junior colleges from April 27th to May 31st in response to the fast-increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Schools for grades 6 and above resumed in the final week of February, while schools for grades 9 and above reopened on February 1st.

The Telangana state administration shut down educational facilities on March 24th because of an increase in Covid-19 cases. Students, on the other hand, continued to take online classes. The authorities indicated that the current academic year's last working day will be on April 26.

The Telangana state administration has already declared all pupils qualified after canceling the Class 10 exams. Internal evaluation marks were used to assign grades to over 5.21 lakh students. In the same way, 53,79,388 pupils from grades 1 to 9 were promoted to the next level. Due to the Covid epidemic, no tests could be held for the second year in a row.