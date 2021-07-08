AP Teachers to Be Vaccinated Before Schools Reopen in Andhra Pradesh

The State Government has decided in principle to reopen schools after August 15 across the state and planned to complete vaccination process to all teachers in the meantime. Workbook activities will be conducted for the students from July 15 to August 15. Teachers will correct those workbooks and give appropriate instructions for the children in those books.

The Chief Minister has inspected the Oxford English to English, Telugu dictionary, which will be provided to the students under Vidya Kanuka Scheme and said to check if all the textbooks, bags, uniforms, notebooks, shoes and belts provided under Vidya Kanuka Scheme are ready for distribution and added be prepared for implementation of Vidya Kakuka scheme in August.