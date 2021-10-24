AP Taking Strict Measures to Curb Ganja Cultivation: Kannababu

Amaravati: Terming Chandrababu's 36-hour protest as a skit, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu came down heavily on Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu for backing the filthy language used by TDP leader Pattabhi against the Chief Minister and questioned if he would use the same abusive word during his Delhi tour.

Addressing media at party central office here on Saturday, the Minister flayed Naidu for demanding CBI inquiry on attack on the TDP central office and reminded that it was Naidu who didn’t allow CBI to enter the state during the previous government. The Minister made fun of Nara Lokesh for stating that he would win in Mangalagiri and give it as gift to Naidu, instead of stating that he would get TDP back to power in the state. The Minister challenged Naidu and Lokesh to win in upcoming Municipal elections in their home turf Kuppam.

The Minister slammed Atchannaidu for trying to instigate people with his hatespeech and said TDP wants to come back to power only to take revenge on YSRCP cadre, but not for interests of the people of the state. The AP Minister lashed out at Naidu for dubbing the attack on TDP office as a case of state sponsored terrorism and said it was Naidu and TDP who are indulging in terrorism by stalling welfare activities like introduction of English as medium of instruction and Amma Vodi etc. He said some senior TDP leaders are worrying about the degrading values in TDP.

The Minister said TDP has been trying to damage the reputation and interests of the state by propagating false information on drugs and said it was a serious crime and added that the state government has been taking strict measures to curb ganja menace.