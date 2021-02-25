AP Tahsildar Sets Example By Putting His Daughter In Government School

In a most interesting incident, Krishna district's Vissannapeta Tahsildar Murali Krishna sets an example for many parents across Andhra Pradesh by enrolling his daughter in the government school. He himself brought his daughter Sanjana in the car and took admission to MPUP school in the Krishna district. Tahsildar's daughter Sanjana is studying second class.

The school teachers had praised the decision of tahsildar for his ideal thinking and putting faith in government schools. The locals also hailed Murali Krishna for putting his daughter into Government school.

Earlier, Sanjana has reportedly completed first standard in a techno school and now she will be continuing her studies in MPUP schools from this year.

Also Read: Is This Why Pharma Student Committed Suicide After Rape Drama