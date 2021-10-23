AP Surpasses National Average in Covid Vaccination

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is doing well and is administering Covid19 vaccines at a record pace. They registered 42 percent when compared to the national average of only 30 percent in regards to the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination to 76% of the eligible population when compared to a national average of 74%. Since the immunization drive was going on for those above 18 years, the AP government identified 3.69 crore individuals who are above 18 years and are eligible for vaccination.

The first dose was given to almost 3.13 crore people, while the second dose was given to 1.79 crore people, bringing the total number of persons who have got the vaccine to 4.93 crore.

While compared to this Telangana has registered around 74 per cent with the first dose, Tamil Nadu has done 67 percent and Karnataka 83 percent. Kerala has registered higher than these and is at 94 percent with the first dose.

Now talking about the second dose, Andhra Pradesh has registered 42 percent against the national average of 30 per cent. Telangana has registered 29 percent, Tamil Nadu has done 24 percent, Karnataka did 41 percent and Kerala is at 46 percent.