AP Summer Holidays For Schools

Early summer arrives, and daytime temperatures in the state reach 35 degrees Celsius. Also, the exam season has started for students, so it's time for a long summer break. As per the Andhra Pradesh academic calendar, exams for students from classes 1 to 9 will end on April 27, 2023. After exams in two days, the results will be announced at parent-teacher meetings. So the summer holidays will begin on April 30, and schools will resume on June 12, 2023.

The sources say that the summer holidays will extend if the temperatures are high. If temperatures do not drop, there may be an extent for a week or 15 days. The weather reports say temperatures will increase in Andhra Pradesh starting in mid-March. So there are chances to conduct early morning classes.

Andhra Pradesh class 10 exams are scheduled from April 3rd to 18th, and the summer holidays will begin on April 19th. This year, the 10th-grade exams will be conducted for only six subjects, and the exam timings are 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. every day.