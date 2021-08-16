Mana Badi- Nadu Nedu: AP Govt School Students Thank ‘Jagan Mavvyaa’ | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the first phase of the Nadu Nedu –Mana Badi programme and distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at the Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P. Gannavaram of East Godavari on Monday.

He later participated in a public meeting organized at the ZPP School where he got to hear about the experiences shared by few students from the school. The Chief Minister was pleasantly surprised and was seen smiling as the enthusiastic and confident students came forward and spoke about how their school life had transformed after the school infrastructure was changed with the Nadu Nedu programme, and also with the introduction of the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme for their food and nutrition.

One young girl named Pranavi shared her story with the audience.

"My heartfelt greetings to “Jagan Mavvyaa” (uncle) and all the dignitaries on the stage. My father works as an HM in the school where I study. I go to school with my father every day. When I was in class two I had only 20 friends, but now I have 88 friends. I am very happy now. We must know the services that Jagan‌ Mavvayya is doing for our studies. Fifteen thousand rupees a year is provided to every mother who sends her children to school through the Amma Vodi scheme. In the past, my mother used to give me a lunch box which I used to eat. But, now the situation is different. School children are being served a delicious and fortifying lunch as part of the "Jagannanna Gorumudda" program to keep them healthy. We are all very active because we eat that meal. We eat a variety of food every day. Thanks so much to Jagan’s Mavvayya for providing us with such good food! “ the girl beamed.

Watch the video here: