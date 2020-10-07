Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared TS EAMCET Result 2020 on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh students excelled in the Telangana EAMCET, securing five out of top 10 ranks. Kapelli Yashwant Sai of Eluru, West Godavari district bagged second rank. T. Mani Venkata Krishna of Pithapuram, East Godavari district, T. Krishna Kamal of Gudivada Gaurishankarapuram, Krishna district, Penagamuri Sai Pavan Harshavardhan of Guntur and Varanasi Vachan Siddharth of Visakhapatnam Akkayyapalayam secured third, seventh, ninth and tenth ranks respectively.

Sai Teja Varanasi has topped the examination this year. His parents Vijaya Ramayya and Shanta Kumari are working as Physics teachers in a government school in Vizianagaram whereas Sai Teja studied in Hyderabad (In the results, the address of the student has been mentioned as Rangareddy district, Telangana). Sai Teja said that he was happy to get the first rank in Telangana and further added that he wanted to study computer science and pursue MS in America.



Krishna Kamal and his family members



TEDNVS Krishna Kamal from Gudivada has secured 7th rank in Telangana EAMCET. He is the son of a small businessman and his mother is a homemaker. Krishna Kamal said that he is so happy to be in the top 10 list. He further added that he also wrote JEE and prepared with am aim of getting a seat in IIT.