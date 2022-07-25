WEST GODAVARI: With the rains receding in the Godavari catchment areas (basin), and flood level in river Godavari has been on a steady decline, the inflow and outflow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram in Andhra Pradesh dropped further by one lakh cusecs to 8.65 lakh cusecs on Monday.

The flood water coming into the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage, which is part of the Kaleswaram project, has been reduced to 6,68,560 cusecs. The inflow into the Sammakka Barrage at Tupakulagudem has reduced to 8,82,330 cusecs and the flood water into Seethammasagar has reduced to 8,94,998 cusecs. With that, the flow of 8,28,701 cusecs was seen at Bhadrachalam and the first danger warning alert was also withdrawn here as the water level reached 40.60 feet.

Meanwhile, 6,63,660 cusecs of water is flowing into the Polavaram project as the flood water coming from the upper reaches has subsided with the Sabari river spate has also declined. As a result, the water level at the upper coffer dam of Polavaram decreased to 34.39 meters and the water level at the lower coffer dam decreased to 23.62 meters. The authorities are releasing the flood that came into Polavaram downstream through 48 gates.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Dowaleswaram barrage at 6 pm on Sunday was reduced to 9,70,218 cusecs and the flood level reduced to 11.70 feet and more than 9,65,018 cusecs of water is being released into the sea.

On the other side, the inflow in river Krishna too saw a fall at Srisailam reservoir to 76,294 cusecs after crossing the one lakh cusecs mark a couple of days ago, according to the state Water Resources Department data.

Meanwhile, 82,164 cusecs of water were being discharged from the Srisailam reservoir as it was filled with 197.46 tmc ft of water, which was 91.50 percent of its capacity.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would be touring flood-affected villages in Konaseema district on July 26, state minister for BC welfare, Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopalakrishna informed on Sunday.

Addressing media persons at Ganti Pedapudi village in P. Gannavaram Mandal on Sunday, Venugopalakrishna said that the CM would tour Burugulanka, G. Pedapudi lanka, Arigelavaripet under the jurisdiction of Ganti Pedapudi panchayat, Vudumudi Lanka under Vudumudi Panchayat limits, Nunnavari Baduva, Vadrapalli villages in Razole mandal and interact with the flood affected people on the relief rendered to them to tide over the natural calamity.

