AP State Formation Day: YSR Achievement Awards 2022  Winners List

YSR Awards 2022 presented in Vijayawada: YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2022 were presented to individuals and various organisations for the significant contribution in their respective fields. The Awards were presented on the occasion of AP State Formation Day.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave away the Awards, instituted in memory of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajsekhar Reddy, at a colourful function here on Tuesday which was also attended by Dr YSR 's wife YS Vijayamma.

Congratulating the recipients, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the awards are being presented to eminent organisations and individuals who worked and are still working selflessly for the upliftment of society in various spheres.

Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr. YSR, a memento, and a citation while Dr. YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 eminent persons and organisations received the YSR Achievement Awards. This is the second successive year that the Awards were presented.

The Chief Minister said, the awards are in recognition of the services of farmers who are sweating their blood, ambassadors of the Telugu culture who have been working for decades for strengthening it, police warriors who are working for the safety of women, for the social activists and media personalities who are waging a war against the poverty and oppression, for the doctors who have earned international reputation in medical field and industrialists who have reached great heights through sheer hard work. He said all the recipients are common people who have made uncommon contributions to the growth and betterment of society with their humanistic approach.

He further said that the awards are instituted in memory of his father and former Chief Minister Dr Y.S Rajashekara Reddy who pursued pro-farmer and pro-poor policies and who brought revolutionary changes in the society working for social justice and development of all regions.

The presentation of the awards is only a gesture to convey the message that the Government will continue to support the organisations and individuals who will work for the progress of society in various fields.

Congratulating the recipients, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the awards, instituted in memory of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go a long way in inspiring people in serving the society.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, G.V.D. Krishna Mohan, Advisor to Government (Communications), said the awards were designed in a special way to make them look better compared to the civilian awards instituted in other states.

Observing that farmers, artists, labourers, social workers and others who work in different spheres in society are all heroes in their own way, he said the Screening Committee worked hard in selecting the organisations and individuals who walked the extra mile for the betterment of the society selflessly and thanked the Chief Minister for his support in the process.

List of YSR Awards 2022 recipients

YSR Achievement Awards in Agriculture:

1. Sodem Mukkaiah of Buttyagudem in Eluru district. He represents Adivasi Cashew Nut Farmers’ Producer Company

2. A. Gopalakrishna of Krusheevala Coconut Farmers Producers Company from BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

3. Jayappaa Naidu of Talupala village in Pileru Mandal, Annamaiah district. He represents Annamaiah Mutually Aided Cooperative Society

4. K.LN. Mouktika, representing the Amrutha Phala Producers Company, Sabbavaram in Anakapally district

5. Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy, Kattamanchi Village, Chittoor district

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture

1. Veteran film director K. Viswanath

2. Veteran movie actor and director R. Narayana Murthy

YSR Achievement Awards in Fine Arts and Culture:

1. Stage artiste Nayudu Gopi

2. Kalamkari crusader Pitchuka Srinivas

3. Shaik Gousia Begum from Udayagiri for pioneering the wooden cutlery instruments

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Literature:

1. Visalandhra Publishing House -T. Manohar Naidu

2. Emesco publishing House -Vijayakumar

3. Writer Dr Santi Narayana.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in women empowerment and protection:

1. Sunita Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation

2. Sireesha Rehabilitation Centre of Vuyyuru – Manne Someswara Rao

YSR Achievement Awards jointly for 5 Disha police officials: Ravada Jayanti, SVV Lakshminarayana, Rayudu Subrahmanyam, Hajtraiah

and P. Srinivasulu

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Education:

1. Rishi Valley Educational Institution, Madanapalli -Dr Ananta Jyothi

2. Jawahar Bharati Educational Institution, Kavali – Dr. Dotla Vinayakumara Reddy

3. Personality Development trainer B.V. Pattabhiram

YSR Achievement Awards in Education:

1. Dastagiri Reddy from Nandyala, who trained thousands of bank job aspirants-Sri Guru Raghavendra Banking Coaching centre

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Media

1. Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao

2. Satish Chandra

3. Mangu Rajagopal

4. MEV Prasada Reddy

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Medical and Health:

1. Dr. B. Nageswara Reddy of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

2. Dr Varaprasada Reddy of Shanta Biotech

3. Dr Krishna Yella and Suchitra Yella of Bharat Biotech

4. Dr Pratap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals. Sangeeta Reddy

5. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao from LV Prasad Eye Institute

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards in Industry:

1. Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao

