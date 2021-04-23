AP State First In Priority For Oxygen Supply: Mekapati

AMARAVATI: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Thursday made it clear that oxygen being produced in Andhra Pradesh will be first used to meet the demand of the State, before supplying it to other States.

He conducted a virtual review meeting with officials of industries, medical and health departments and representatives of oxygen plants in the State over the status of the stock and requirements for the supply of Oxygen.

The Minister and officials discussed various strategies for the production and utilisation of oxygen for both medical and industrial needs. Officials were directed to come up with an action plan to meet the oxygen demand of the State in case if there is a further surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a release issued in his official Facebook account the Minister said that AP has no shortage of oxygen, the highest priority would be given to the State and supply to other states would be done only after state requirements, he assured. Special officers to monitor the progress of oxygen supply would be appointed.

As per the release, 40 types of industries in AP were manufacturing 510 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Medical Oxygen. As of now, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Kurnool districts need oxygen supply on a war footing with the surge in cases there.

Out of the oxygen production in RINL-VSP in Visakhapatnam, the State has a share of 50 per cent and the rest will be supplied to Maharashtra. He gave clear orders that supply of oxygen to neighbouring states would be given only after AP has sufficient stock.

He said that oxygen production was also being done in the MedTech zone, which can be utilised for an emergency. The Minister directed manufacturers to produce 300 MT of oxygen per day under all circumstances. Officials were asked to be alert and respond to the need of the hour and speed up oxygen production as per requirement.

Mekapati instructed officials of the Department of Industries to prepare a report about the oxygen requirements of districts, how much oxygen can an industry produce, and how much more would be required in the future to handle the demand and supply.

Orders were given to set up a special command and control centre with concerned authorities regarding the supply of oxygen. With more than 100 tons of oxygen manufactured on daily basis, so far 766 MT of oxygen was supplied so far in the State, officials stated.

