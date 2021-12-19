AMARAVATI: In the latest decision taken on Sunday, related to movie ticket sales in the State, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to entrust the responsibility of distributing movie tickets to the AP Film Development Corporation (APFDC). As per the amendment made in the Cinematography Act in the Assembly, the AP government has released GO No 142 about the online tickets.

It is also mulling the idea of setting up a special system similar to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Up to now, movie tickets are being sold online through web and app-based interfaces like Paytm and BookMyShow.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 on November 24th, paving the way for an online movie ticketing system to be administered by the State government. The government said the amendment would help the government regulate cinema ticket pricing and check the exploitation of moviegoers.

The new law makes it mandatory for cinema halls to sell movie tickets through a government-run online platform. AP became the first state in the country to take over the sale of movie tickets.

The government has decided to introduce a seamless online movie booking system, on the lines of IRCTC. It was stated then that the online booking system will be run by Andhra’s state film and theatre development corporation which will put an end to the ticketing mafia who are exploiting middle-class people, irregular ticket pricing, number of screenings, unauthorised shows, and tax evasion.

