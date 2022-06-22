AP State Council of Higher Education Forms Committee to Verify Certificates of Jr Lecturers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of Post Graduation claims of the junior lecturers, who are working on a contractual basis, in the government colleges. The members of the committee are Venkataiah, a former Registrar of Ambedkar University, Rajasekhar Reddy from Ambedkar University and Prof. G.B. Reddy. The Higher Education committee will meet on June 27.

The Commissioner of Intermediate Education has urged the State Council of Higher Education to determine whether the junior lecturers’ claims of receiving a PG degree from the proclaimed universities is true or not. The council has also been asked to check whether the proclaimed universities are recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Some junior lecturers claimed to have received a regular PG degree from the universities while the course was offered in a distance education mode. Currently, 3,850 junior lecturers are working as contract lecturers and these lecturers have submitted their PG degree certificates from 60 odd universities.

After assessing the claims of junior lecturers of having a PG degree from a UGC recognised university, the Higher Education committee will submit its report to the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and the latter would send the regulatory proposals to the state government with a list of ineligible and ineligible candidates for regularisation of the services of contractual junior lecturers.

