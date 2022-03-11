AP State Budget FY 2022-23 Highlights

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Budget for the 2022-23 financial year is being presented to the Legislature on Friday, by State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. For the second time in a row, the state government is presenting a gender-based budget in both the houses giving priority to women's empowerment. Special allocations will be made in the budget for women and children.

Under the development fund, Rs 2 Crore will be given to each Assembly constituency and a total of Rs 350 crore will be allocated in the budget for this purpose.

The AP Annual Budget 2022-23 estimated expenditure was at Rs 2,56,256 Crore.

Allocations

Revenue Expenditure - Rs. 2,08, 261 Crore

Capital Expenditure - Rs. 47,996 Crore

Revenue deficit was at Rs. 17,036 Core

Fiscal deficit was at Rs. 48,724 Crore

The GDP revenue deficit was projected at 1.27 percent

For Navaratnalu Welfare Schemes

YSR Pension Kanuka- Rs.18,000 Crore

YSR Rythu Bharosa for farmers- Rs. 3,900 Crore

SC Sub Plan-Rs 18,518 Crore

ST Sub Plan -Rs 6,145 Crore

BC Sub Plan- Rs 29,153 Crore

BC Welfare- Rs 20,962 Crore

Minority Action Plan- Rs 3,532 Crore

EBC Welfare Rs 6,639 Crore

Social Welfare Rs 12,728 Crore

Economically Backward (EWS) Welfare Rs10,201 Crore

Jagannanna Vidya Deevena -Rs. 2,500 Crore

Jagananna Vasathi Deevena -Rs. 2, 083 Crore

YSR-PM Fasal Bima Yojana Insurance Scheme-Rs. 1, 802 Crore|

YSR Self-help Cooperative (Rural) Societies- Free Interest-Free Loans up to Rs. 600 Crore

YSR Self-help Cooperative (Urban) Societies- Free Interest-Free Loans up to Rs. 200 Crore

YSR Interest-Free Loans for farmers (YSR Sunna Vaddi)-Rs. 500 Crore

YSR Kapu Nestham -Rs. 500 Crore

YSR Jagannanna Chedodu-Rs. 300 Crore

YSR Vahana Mitra ( vehicles) -Rs. 260 Crore

YSR Netanna Nestham- Rs. 199 Crore

YSR Matsyakara Bharaosa (Fisheries) -Rs. 120.49 Crore

Fishermen's diesel subsidy - Rs. 50 Crore

Farmers' Ex-Gratia-Rs. 20 Crore

Law Nestham for lawyers- Rs. 15 Crore

Jagannanna Thodu-Rs. 25 Crore

EBC Nestham Rs. 590 Crore

YSR Aasara - Rs. 6, 400 Crore

YSR Cheyutha-Rs. 4, 235 Crore

Amma Vodi-Rs. 6,500 Crore

Allocations for Social Sectors

Agriculture: Rs. 11,387.69 Crore.

Medical Department 15,384 Crore

Poultry and Livestock: Rs. 1568.83 Crore

Roads and Buildings Rs. 8,581 Crore

Environment, Forest: Rs. 685.36 Crore

Higher Education: Rs. 2,014.30 Crore

Electricity: Rs. 10,281.04 Crore

Secondary Education: Rs. 27,706.66 Crore

Civil Supplies: Rs. 3,719.24 Crore

Finance: Rs. 58,583.61 Crore

General Administration Department: Rs. 998.55 Crore

Village/Ward Secretariat System: Rs. 3,396.25 Crore

Women and Child Welfare- Rs. 4,382 Crore

Sports Department -Rs. 290 Crore

Department of Industries -Rs. 2,755 Crore

Home Department -7,586 Crore

Education-Rs. 30, 077 Crore

Housing - Rs. 4,791.69 Crore

Labour and Employment: Rs. 1,033.86 Crore

Medical Sector-Rs. 15, 384.26 Crore

Social Security and Welfare: Rs. 4,331. 85 Crore

Youth welfare, Sports -Rs. 140.48 Crore

Technical Education - Rs. 413.5 Crore

Urban Development - Rs. 8,796 Crore

Drinking water, sanitation - Rs. 2, 133.63 Crore

Welfare- Rs. 45,955 Crore

For social service sectors alone Rs. 1,13,340.20 Crore was allocated which is 44. 23 percent of the total budget Apart from this, Rs. 73, 609.63 Crore was allocated for other services.

Agricultural allied sectors: Rs. 13, 630.10 Crore

Energy sector: Rs. 10, 281.04 Crore

General Eco Services-Rs. 4,420. 07 Crore

Industry and Minerals - Rs. 2,755. 17 Crore

Irrigation Flood Control-Rs. 11, 482.37 Crore

Rural Development - Rs. 17, 109.04 Crore

Science and Technology - Rs. 11.78 Crore

Transport: Rs. 9, 617. 15 Crore

A total of Rs. 69, 306. 74 Crore was allocated for the financial services sector which is 27.5 percent of the budget.

AP Assembly Budget Session 2022 - 2023 | Day 04 | Live

Also Read: AP Cabinet Approves State Budget for FY 2022-23