AP Stands First In India In Conducting COVID-19 Tests: Jawahar Reddy

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy on Sunday said that the state stood first in testing COVID-19 samples in the country.

Speaking to Sakshi, he stated that there are COVID-19 test laboratories in all districts in the state. He further stated that the state has increased the capacity of testing COVID-19 samples from 90 to 24,000 tests. He also said that the state is conducting COVID-19 tests at full pace in accordance with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's directions.

In the state, 6.76 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested so far. It is reported that on an average 12,675 samples are conducted per one million.

He also said that the persons who are coming from other states are being sent into quarantine. He also mentioned that door to door survey had been conducted by ANMs and volunteers and identified the persons who have symptoms for coronavirus and their samples were sent for testing, he said.

With a jump of 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state stood at 7,059 on Sunday.

The highest cases were reported from East Godavari district with 70 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kadapa (58), West Godavari (52).

A total of 24,451 samples were tested in the last 24 hours till 9 am Sunday, and out of that 439 tested positive for the virus, according to the state health department's update today morning. A total of 6,76,828 samples have been tested so far.

In the last 24 hours, 151 people were discharged and the tally stood at 3,354. Five people have died due to the virus, and the toll reached 106.

There are 3,599 active cases in the state.