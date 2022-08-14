AP: Stage Set for Independence Day Celebrations in Vijayawada

The stage is set for the 75th Independence celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on August 15. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hoist the national flag. He will receive a guard of honour from the police forces.

As part of the celebrations, tableaux of various departments will be displayed. YS Jagan will attend the At Home program hosted by governor Harichandan Viswabhushan at 5:30 pm in Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of the 75 th Independence Day.

In a message on Sunday, the Governor said, “The Independence Day is a day of remembrance of the great freedom fighters who sacrificed and paved the way for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom today.”

“On this auspicious day, let us pledge to rededicate to the cause of nation building and join hands to make ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations a truly memorable occasion.

AP Govt to Release 175 Prisoners

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders for the release of 175 prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment on the occasion of Independence Day. The government has accepted the recommendations of the standing committee to this effect. The order was issued by Home Secretary Harish Gupta.

