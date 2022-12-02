AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has released a notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurses in the Health and Family Welfare department. The notification was released on Friday for filling up 957 staff nurse posts (General Nursing & Midwifery /B.Sc (Nursing), on a contractual basis.

Applications for the posts will be received from today 2nd December to 8th December.

The completed applications should be submitted to the respective offices of the Regional Director by December 9.

Further, the process of filling the posts will be done on the basis of merit list. The final merit list of the received applications will be drawn on 19th.

After that, the selection list will be drawn on the 20th.

Counseling and appointment orders will be given on the 21st and 22nd of December.

The officials stated that the posts will be filled on war footing as per the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The No. of vacancies are provisional and likely to increase or decrease as per the need of the department. The Merit List of this notification is valid till 31.08.2023, for the purpose of filling up of arising vacancies as per the requirement of the Department.

Filled-in Applications for the above posts are to be submitted at the Office of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services of the Concerned Zone on or before 09/12/2022 by 05.00 P.M.

Addresses of the offices of the Regional Director.

Visakhapatnam RD Office: Regional Director, Opposite Bullaya College, Resapuvanipalem

Rajahmundry RD Office: District Hospital Premises, Rajahmundry

Guntur RD Office: Old Itikulabatti Road, Behind Ashwini Hospital, Guntur

YSR Kadapa RD Office: Old RIMS Premises, Kadapa

Zone-wise vacancy details

For further details log on to https://cfw.ap.nic.in/

