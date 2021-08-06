AP SSC Results 2021: BSEAP 10th Class Released, Where to Check

AP SSC Results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will shortly announce the AP SSC Result 2021. (APBSE). AP 10th Result 2021 will be released at 5.00 p.m. today (August 6th) on the official website of the AP Board of Secondary Education - bse.ap.gov.in for students to check their subject-wise results. This year's AP Class 10 Board Exams have been cancelled. Students will be promoted based on an alternative assessment system.

AP SSC Results 2021: Important Details

Exam Name: AP SSC Board Examinations 2021

Board Name: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh

Total number of students registered: 5,38,000 (approx)

Exam Results date: Friday, August 06, 2021

Results available on: bse.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in

AP SSC Students Will Be Promoted Based On Past Performance

The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to scrap the SSC examinations this year and instead promote all students to the next class based on their previous performance. According to the expert committee created by the government to decide on SSC students' evaluation, formative written examinations will be given 70% weightage and other marks will be given 30% weightage. This year, two formative tests were conducted.

AP SSC Alternative Assessment Policy

Following the cancellation of the AP SSC Board Examinations, the Andhra Pradesh government stated that SSC students will be promoted from Class 7 to Class 9 based on their performance.

How To Check AP 10th Result 2021?

Go to bie.ap.gov.in to access the official website.

Select the link for the AP SSC Result 2021.

It'll take you to a login page.

To see your results, enter your roll number and date of birth, then click submit.

To keep a record of your results, download and print them.

What After AP SSC Result 2021 Is Declared?

Students who are dissatisfied with their AP Class 10 score can enrol for an improvement examination once the AP SSC results are released. The board will determine the date and time of the AP SSC Improvement Exam later. Keep an eye on the board's official website for the most up-to-date information.

AP SSC Marks Memo 2021

The AP SSC Marks Memo 2021 may be downloaded from the Board's official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP Board Exams Were Cancelled After SC Intervention

The decision to cancel the SSC and intermediate exams were made after the Supreme Court issued its instructions, according to state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

AP Govt Cancelled 10th, 12th Exam In June 2021

Following the Supreme Court's serious concerns about taking state board exams amid the Covid pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the Class 10th and 12th state board examinations in June 2021.

AP Inter Result Was Announced On June 23

Adimulapu Suresh, the education minister of Andhra Pradesh, released the Inter result 2021 on June 23. The Inter results were released on the same day on all streams. This year's AP Inter examinations were passed by 5,08,672 regular students and 11,165 private students.