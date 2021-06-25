AP SSC, Inter Exams Cancelled, Students to be Promoted Based on Internal Assessment

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cancel the tenth and Intermediate board exams. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh informed that this decision was taken as the results cannot be declared before July 31 as instructed by the Supreme Court.

On Thursday morning, the SC directed all state boards to develop internal assessment criteria and declare results before July 31.

“We are not in a position to conduct exams in the shortest possible time as per the timeline fixed by the apex court. So we have decided to cancel the exams and declare results as per the guidelines,” the minister said in a press conference held on Thursday.

The minister said that a high-level committee would be set up to issue guidelines on the evaluation criteria to assess the CBSE guidelines.