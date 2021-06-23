AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021: Minister Hints At Dates Soon

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the decision will be taken on whether to conduct tenth and intermediate exams or not soon. He further added that they will consider the Supreme Court's orders on holding tenth and Intermediate exams in the state.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said that the Andhra Pradesh government can not keep the decision of board exams hanging fire if it is confident of holding these when other states have decided to cancel. Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, who appeared for Andhra Pradesh, said that the state government is planning to conduct the exams in the month of July.

Justice Maheshwari said that, "You cannot keep the things hanging fire. If you are more confident than all other states then let us have your reasons too."

The minister added that there will not be more than 15 students in a room and there will be a distance of 5 feet between two students. He further stated that examinations will be conducted following the COVID-19 protocol. He said that the inter exams are very essential for the students who write EAMCET.

He said that he will submit grades instead of marks to the central government. The Supreme Court gave two days time and an affidavit should be filed. The case was adjourned until Thursday. He said that they will explain all the circumstances to the Supreme Court through an affidavit. He made it clear that the state government was ready to implement the supreme court's decision.