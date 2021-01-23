AP SSC Exams 2021: Will 10th Class Students Be Promoted Like Last Year?

The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled SSC public exams 2020 in view of dangerous coronavirus pandemic. Keeping the safety of children in mind, the government has decided to pass all the 10th class students without writing exams in the academic year 2019-2020.

Students who had failed in the Intermediate first and second year courses in 2020 were also passed without writing the advanced supplementary exams.

Now, the parents are worried about whether the government will conduct 10th class exams this year or not. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh made it clear that this year the government is going to conduct 10th exams without fail.

He further added that the time table will be released in one week. The minister also said that they will decide on whether there will be 11 papers or 6 papers, very soon. According to the sources, tenth class exams are likely to start from either May 17th or 26th.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) on 16th January. A total of 3.8 lakh health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. More than one lakh people have been given coronavirus vaccine till date.

