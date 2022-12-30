AP SSC Exam 2023 Time Table Released, Check Here

Dec 30, 2022, 14:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the 2023 SSC examination time table on Friday. The examinations will begin on April 3. This year, there will be only six-paper pattern in alignment with the plan to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. the exams will be conducted on alternative days. 

Here is the schedule: 

First Language Paper       April 3 

Second Language paper   April 6

English Language Paper  April 8

Maths Paper                     April 10   

General Science(Physics and Biology) April 13

Social Studies Paper          April 15   


