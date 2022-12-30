AP SSC Exam 2023 Time Table Released, Check Here

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the 2023 SSC examination time table on Friday. The examinations will begin on April 3. This year, there will be only six-paper pattern in alignment with the plan to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. the exams will be conducted on alternative days.

Here is the schedule:

First Language Paper April 3

Second Language paper April 6

English Language Paper April 8

Maths Paper April 10

General Science(Physics and Biology) April 13

Social Studies Paper April 15