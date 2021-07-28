AP SSC 2021 Results: Check Date

The Andhra Pradesh state government postponed class 10 board exams due to COVID-19 situation. Earlier, SSC Exams were supposed to be conducted in the first week of June but the High Court ordered them to postpone the exams. The government wanted to conduct the exams in July but later it decided to postpone the exams.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that SSC results are going to be released in the next two days. He further added that all the students will be passed. Due to the coronavirus second wave, students didn't attend the classes. It is said that the grades will be allotted to the students based on formative exams. In the academic 2020-2021, formative-1 and formative-2 exams were conducted.

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Monday released the marks memo of Intermediate students. Students can download their memos on the official website. AP Inter results have been already declared in the last week. All the students who paid the exam fee were declared passed.

A total of 5,08,672 regular and 11,165 private candidates cleared their AP Inter examinations. The marks of the Intermediate second year were given as - 30% weightage was given for class X marks (the best of three subjects) and 70 percent weightage was given for Intermediate first year exams. Students who have not been satisfied with their BIEAP Inter 2nd year results can appear for special exams that are going to be conducted later.