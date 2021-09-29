AP Spl Representative For North America Rathnakar Pandugayala’s Term Extended

The Andhra Pradesh State government has extended the term of the Special Representative of AP for North America for another year. Rathnakar Pandugayala has been working as a Special Representative of AP for North America since 2019, with cabinet minister rank. Considering Rathnakar's service and hard work, the chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to give an extension till October 2022.

Rathnakar is from the Kadapa district and lives in Marlborough, Connecticut, in the United States. He was the founder of Kadapa Innovations LLC and the director of many IT service businesses. He has been involved in social service activities, mostly to support students' educational requirements in both the United States and India. Rathnakr played a key role during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Padayatra.

"It is a great honour for me to serve the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has worked extremely hard for the development of the poor and weaker sections of society," said Rathnakar. He further stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is an inspiration to all leaders throughout the world.