AP: Special Vaccination Drive Continues, Over 1.15 Lakh Children Vaccinated Today

More than 1.15 lakh children in the age group of 12-15 years were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. These children were administered CorBevax vaccine. The YS Jagan government is sprinting towards vaccinating 14.90 lakh children in the state.

In comparison, Madhya Pradesh administered the new vaccine to record 3.6 lakh children today while in Maharashtra the number of vaccinations were 2.07 lakh doses and in both Rajasthan and West Bengal, over 1.90 lakh kids were given the jab of dose.

The government had opened Covid Vaccination Centres from March 16, however, it began a special drive from Monday to vaccinate the children at schools. Health personnel including Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and ASHA workers are reaching out to schools to administer the CorBevax vaccine, which seems to be working fine as no adverse reaction has, so far, been reported in the state. The children who get the shot of the new vaccine, may likely get mild fever, however, there may not be any major health impact on the children after getting the dose.

It may be noted here that the national vaccination drive for the children in the age group of 12-14 years commenced on March 16, however, in Madhya Pradesh the vaccination campaign was launched only on March 22.