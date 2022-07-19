AP Special Category Status is a Closed Chapter : Centre 

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has given a clarification on granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh state. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Lok Sabha said the special status for the state of Andhra Pradesh is a closed chapter.

He said that the 14th Finance Commission has not given any exception to the Special Category Status to states in the tax share. The tax share has been increased from 32 percent to 42 percent in both Special Category and normal states, the Union Minister said.

He also observed that the 15th Finance Commission has also recommended on par with 14th Finance Commission. Subsequently, the tax share has been adjusted to 41 per cent.

Nityanand Rai added the revenue deficit is being adjusted through share in taxes and adjustment of deficit funds, adding that several provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 have already been implemented.

Also Read: AP Minister Botsa Condemns Telangana Counterpart Puvvada Ajay's Comments On Polavaram Project

Efforts have been taken to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the minister said, adding that about 28 meetings in this regard were convened in the past to implement the act.