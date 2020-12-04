AP Speaker Refers Unruly Behaviour Of TDP Leaders To Ethics Committee

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has referred to Ethics Committee the complaint lodged by Marshals about the unruly behavior of TDP leaders who manhandled the security personnel. The Speaker ruled that the Committee submit its report as early as possible.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the Speaker said the leaders should respect the House and the decisions being taken by the Chair. It is the duty of the marshals to follow the orders of the Chair as they have done earlier.

The TDP leaders should cooperate to run the House or agree to the suspension decision taken by the Chair. It’s not correct to manhandle the marshals and after consultation with Legislative Affairs Minister, he had decided to refer the matter to Ethics Committee.