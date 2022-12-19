HYDERABAD: Former IAS officer K Lakshminarayana appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad in connection with the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam on Monday. K Lakshminarayana was then special secretary to the state government during Chandrababu's regime and the MD & CEO of APSSDC.

The ED had issued notices to 26 persons in connection with the scam in APSSDC and asked them to appear for questioning in Hyderabad.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had already launched a probe into the scam after it was found that funds diversions were done using shell companies. The CID had registered an FIR against 26 persons for misuse of Rs 241 crore of funds, including the then director of APSSDC and MD-CEO Ganta Subba Rao, retired IAS officer K Lakshminarayana, OSD for SDEI secretary Nimmagadda Venkata Krishna Prasad, officials and representatives of Siemens, DesignTech, Skiller, AIC etc. who were involved in the scam.

Siemens signed an agreement with Skill Development Corporation worth Rs.3,350 crore.The state government's share was Rs.370 crores from which Rs.241 crores was allegedly diverted.

