VIJAYAWADA: The Anti Corruption Bureau Court on Sunday has remanded three accused in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam for a period of two weeks. The accused Soumyadri, Mukesh, and Vikas were shifted to Machilipatnam for COVID examinations and will be shifted to Vijayawada District Jail later.

For the second day in a row, CID officials continued their probe into an alleged Rs 241 Crore scam in the Skill Development Corporation which took place when the Telugu Desam Party was in power. Key documents were seized after examining the records of shell companies in Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi.

It is learned that then Special Secretary, Skill Development, Ghanta Subba Rao; the then director of APPSSDC K. Lakshminarayana; OSD and special officer to Secretary, Skill Development, Nimmagadda Venkata Krishna, and directors of Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd and 26 others were booked in the case.

The CID has intensified its investigation to gather further evidence into the alleged financial scam involving crores of rupees by Siemens Industry Software India Ltd and Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd, involving funds of the State Skill Development Corporation and the officials. The CID conducted searches at the offices and residences of the accused in Hyderabad and other States on Friday and Saturday.

