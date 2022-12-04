AP Skill Development Corporation Scam: ED Issues Notice to 26 Accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday has issued notices to 26 persons in connection with the alleged Rs 234 crore Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam which had taken place during Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government. The federal agency has asked them to appear for questioning in Hyderabad. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had already launched the probe into the alleged scam and found funds diversion using shell companies.

The persons who received notices include Ghanta Subba Rao, the then special secretary to government and MD & CEO of APSSDC, K Lakshminarayana, the then director of APSSDC, OSD

The crime dates back to 2014, during the TDP regime. The APSSDC had entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with SIEMENS for imparting hi-end technology training. The company offered training programmes in collaboration with various state governments for the unemployed youth. The CID alleged that former managing director of APSSDC Ghanta Subba Rao, former director Dr K Lakshmi Narayana and other officials along with some private companies flouted rules and caused loss to the State exchequer.

