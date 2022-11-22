AP: Six Pilgrims from Chhattisgarh Killed in Ghastly Road Accident Near Chintoor

ASR district: In a horrific accident, six pilgrims hailing from Chhattisgarh were killed on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Tuesday. As per reports, a Bolero car carrying 10 pilgrims collided with a lorry at Chintoor area.

The six persons including two women died immediately while four other pilgrims were grievously injured in the collision. The police said the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Bhadrachalam. They have alerted the Chhattisgarh police and registered a case.

