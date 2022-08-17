AP: Six Districts Brace for Flood as Godavari, Sabari Rivers Swell After Incessant Rain

Flood in river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh has been rising steadily on Wednesday again after showing a falling trend over the last two days, following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram continues to receive heavy inflow. The project is receiving 14.42 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) of flood water.

As six districts of Andhra Pradesh are facing uncertain times, the flood water in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana crossed the third danger mark at a level of 54.5 feet. The flood in Godavari was recorded at about 15 lakh cusecs. The officials informed that water is being released from the Cotton Barrage downstream over the next few hours.

The habitations along the course of the river and some island villages remained cut-off from other parts of Andhra Pradesh as Godavari and Sabari rivers are receiving heavy inflow of water. Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers in Srikakulam district have also been receiving copious inflows due to heavy rains in the catchment.



The State Disaster Management Authority said they have issued a second flood warning at the Cotton Barrage. Meanwhile, three teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been stationed in the flood-hit districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), B R Ambedkar Konaseema and Eluru for relief operations.

“People along the course of the river have to be on alert till the flood recedes,” SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release.

With the Godavari river continuously receiving huge inflows, nearly 3.95 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Srisailam reservoir into Krishna river on Wednesday morning. Almost the same quantity of floodwater was being released from Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream, the AP Water Resources Information Management System data showed.