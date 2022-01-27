AP Showing Exceptional Growth In All Sectors: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan hoisted the national flag at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26.

Addressing a gathering, he said that various initiatives that the AP government had implemented has resulted in the development of the state.

AP government is working towards a balanced growth of the state and welfare of all sections of the people through Navaratnalu, he said. He also stressed on the point that this government is a pro-employee government and provided the best possible PRC package to its employees despite the state facing financial problems due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that 26 districts would be set up in the state by Ugadi.

The governor said that under the leadership of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state will stand in the top position in the country in the coming days.

In the last 32 months, 9,29,15,170 beneficiaries have been benefited through various schemes. The government has distributed a sum of Rs 1,67,798 crores to 9,29,15,170 beneficiaries under direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes.

Andhra Pradesh government developed nearly 56,703 schools, welfare hostels, and junior colleges in a phased manner at a cost of Rs.16,025 crore. Telugu medium was made compulsory in government schools and English medium is also available.

The government is spending Rs 731.30 crore annually for 50,53,844 students under the Jagan Anna Vidya Kanuka scheme. A total of Rs 13,023 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 44,48,865 people under Jagan Anna Vidya Devena.

The governor also elaborated on various welfare schemes that have been implemented in the state and said that the government is putting all its efforts to transform the state.

