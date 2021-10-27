AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who chaired the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, directed officials to ensure Andhra Pradesh becomes the destination for the tourism sector.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the authorities that Tourism projects should attract international tourists and said State-of-the-art facilities should be made available. He instructed the officials to complete the projects on time and said that the availability of modern facilities will help to improve tourism and added that the number of tourists from other countries will also increase and the people who are dependent directly or indirectly on the tourism sector will get better opportunities. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on bringing the London-Eye-type project to Visakhapatnam.

Investments In AP Tourism Projects

Several companies are planning to invest Rs.2868.6 crore on various tourism projects with at least Rs 250 crore investments on each project, providing employment to 48,000 people and 1564 new tourism rooms will be made available through these projects. Various companies have stated that they would complete all these projects in five years.

Oberoi Company will set up resorts in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills, Pitchukalanka in the name of Oberoi Vilas.

Hayat group will start a Star Hotel and Convention Center at Shilparamam in Vishakapatnam.

Another hotel and service apartment will come up in Visakhapatnam in the name of Taj Varun Beach.

Tunnel Aquarium and Sky tower construction to come up in Visakhapatnam and Hyatt Palace Hotel in Vijayawada.

A Spiritual Tourism Center will be set up under the auspices of ISKCON Charities at Gnanagiri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple at Penugonda in Anantapur district.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Labour and Employment Minister Gummanuru Jayaram, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valaven, Tourism and Cultural Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, GAD Special Chief Secretary K Praveen Kumar, Transport Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, IT and Electronics Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani, Forest and Environment Secretary G Vijayakumar, Irrigation Secretary J Shyamala Rao, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Director of Industries G Srijana and other senior officials were present.

