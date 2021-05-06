AP Sex Workers Want Free COVID Jabs on Priority

Sex workers in Andhra Pradesh have requested priority in getting free Covid-19 vaccinations for all of them and their families through Andhra Pradesh State Aids Control Society (APSACS) clinics.

ILFAT (Indian Leaders Fighting against Trafficking) and Vimukthi Leaders, AP chapter have submitted a representation letter to Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, who holds the Health portfolio and APSACS project director Usha Rani in this regard.

Also Read: COVID Double Mutant A Dominant Variant in Karnataka, AP and Telangana

Vimukthi and ILFAT representatives B. Pushpavathi and M. Mehrunnisa said that that the Coronavirus pandemic had brought in more challenges for commercial sex workers and also stated that they are facing many difficulties in accessing health care services.

As per the statistics available with the APSACS, there are nearly 1.10 lakh sex workers in the state. Many of them live in congested spaces under thatched roofs along with their families.

Also Read: GHMC Identifies Nearly 1,500 Residents With Covid Symptoms in Door-to-door Survey

The representatives were frightened that if they contract the virus, it will spread intensely in all localities where the sex workers live. Under the circumstances, they appealed to the health minister to prioritise vaccination of all registered sex workers through APSACS clinics.