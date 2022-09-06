AP: Several Students of Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya Complain of Breathing, Hospitalised 

Kakinada: Nearly 30 students of Valasapakala Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Kakinada Rural were admitted to the local hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing on Tuesday morning.

Teachers and students couldn’t clearly state the cause of illness but sources claimed due to the stench from nearby factories effluents, students of classes 5 and 6 complained of suffocation and collapsed in the classrooms.

As soon as the news of students falling sick spread, the anxious parents and guardians of the students stormed the local Government General Hospital where the children are under medical observation. The doctors assured the parents that the students are out of danger and stable now. However, the medical team has collected blood samples to detect the cause of students' sudden illness.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana spoke to Kakinada district Collector Kritika Shukla over phone and enquired about the incident. The minister directed the Collector to send senior officials to the location and asked her to take necessary action in the matter. In a statement, the Kakinada collector Kritika Shukla said the district administration was monitoring the situation.

