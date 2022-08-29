AP: Seven-month Pregnant Woman Stabbed to Death in Kakinada

Kakinada: A horrific incident of stabbing attack on a pregnant woman on Monday has left the residents of Kakinada in a state of shock. A 25-year-old pregnant woman was brutally hacked to death by a village youth in Appanna palem village, police said.

The deceased, who was identified as Dusara Nagaratnam, a mother of a two year old son. At the time of attack, the seven month pregnant Nookarathnam was alone in her house as her husband Venkataramana and other family members had gone to another village to attend a function at their relatives’ house.

The Yelesweram police have registered a case and arrested the accused Pilli Raju (30). The police official said the motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the body was shifted to Prathipadu government hospital for post mortem.

It is said the accused Raju is also married. He is said to have been booked earlier for other offences.

