AP Sets Up Police Stations to Assist Tourists

Keeping in view of the safety of the tourists and also to create a friendly atmosphere to them, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy launched 20 tourist police stations in the state by virtual mode in Tadepalli camp office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occassion, Chief Minister said many reforms are being implemented in the state police system like never before.

