AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave a green signal for setting up two new universities in Vizianagaram and Prakasam districts and a central tribal university in Salur. The CM on Thursday held a review meeting with officials on higher education policy in the state and took several key decisions during the meeting.

YS Jagan also gave approval for setting up a cluster university in Kurnool. The state government will also set up a state tribal university in Araku and university of architecture in Kadapa. The CM also decided to set up a tribal engineering college in Kurup. Officials said the government has decided to start the work from this year.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Along with setting up universities in AP, the CM has also directed officials to take measures for reopening of the colleges across the state from October 15. YS Jagan directed the officials to complete the set examinations by September 2020. The CM has also given a green signal for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in universities across the state.