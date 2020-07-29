AMARAVATI: In an effort to strengthen higher education in the state, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has decided to upgrade one degree college in every district as a model college. Accordingly, the state government on Wednesday issued orders for the setting up of 13 model degree colleges across the state. The government has selected 13 government degree colleges for National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the pilot project. The state government has approved a spending of Rs 40.62 crores for this purpose.

Below are the Degree Colleges Selected for NIRF in the state by the state government

1.Government Degree College (M)--Srikakulam

2.Government Degree College Salur, Vizianagaram

3. Dr. VS Krishna Degree College-- Visakhapatnam

4.Government College (Autonomous)--Rajahmundry, East Godavari

5.SCIM Govt. Degree & PG College-- Tanuku, West Godavari

6.SRR & CVR Govt. Degree College-- Vijayawada, Krishna

7.Government Degree College For Women--Guntur

8.Government Degree College For Women--Ongole, Prakasam

9.D.K. Govt. College for Women(A), Nellore

10. Government Degree College For Men, Anantapur

11.PVKN Government Degree College, Chittoor

12.Silver Jubilee government college, Kurnool

13.Government College For Men, Kadapa