AP SEC Working With Malafide Intentions Along With TDP: Sajjala

Amaravati, Feb 2: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that State Election Commissioner has been working with malafide intentions, and thus didn’t care to pay a visit or enquire on Nimmada incident, where TDP State President K Atchannaidu was personally involved in threatening a candidate over filing nomination.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that there were no elections in Nimmada for nearly a decade, and nearly seven people who either filed nominations or raised questions have been brutally murdered in the past. He questioned opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu who is batting for competition in polls and discouraging unanimous elections to answer “why was there no election in Nimmada and why didn't he encourage a similar competitive spirit there.

Why is there no Chandrababu’s democracy in Atchannaidu's own constituency, which is staying away from elections for decades.”

Ramakrishna Reddy also questioned SEC Ramesh Kumar, for not visiting Nimmada or ordering an inquiry on the incident, while he visited a distressed family in East Godavari and even suspended local cops holding them responsible for the incident. He said that SEC has been proving time and again that he is biased towards TDP. Even now, when a close relative of Atchannaidu has come forward to file a nomination he was threatened and attacked by TDP leaders. He said that this is not an isolated incident, but depicts the ruthless politics of TDP.

Speaking on the special app designed by SEC for reporting irregularities in the elections, Sajjala said that SEC refused to use the Nigha, the app designed by State Government and is going for a new app from a private company which is not transparent enough, or equipped with security firewalls. He said that there are issues over this new app and suggested using a state-owned app or C-Vigil, the one used by Central Election Commission and developed by NIC. As per the clear guidelines, the SEC must use government services for smooth conduct of elections, but Ramesh Kumar has been declining government services.

Ramakrishna Reddy further stated that Chandrababu Naidu had shifted his agenda from temples to statues of Ambedkar and Vangaveeti Ranga to cause unrest in the State similar to the temple desecrations. He urged people to stay away from these incidents and maintain a calm atmosphere.

The pattern of TDP is to create unrest, make a hue and cry and tomtom by its friendly media.

he attack on a small time leader in Vijayawada is being made into a big issue by Chandrababu and criticizing the Chief Minister.

We do not know who attacked him and the reasons and law will take its own course but there is no reason for Chandrababu to level allegations against the Chief Minister, he said.