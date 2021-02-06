AP SEC Sensational Order Pedirredy Confined To Home, Banned From Talking To Media Till Panchayat Elections

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Rameshkumar has issued another sensational order. He wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday instructing him to ensure that Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy does not leave his residence. He directed the DGP to ensure that he is confined to his residence till February 21, the end date of the panchayat elections.

The SEC letter stated that the remarks made by Minister Peddireddy were likely to disrupt peace and security in the state as well as in Chittoor district. Peddireddy was directed by the DGP to stick to his house till February 21. The also asked him not to speak to the media until after the elections. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar attached newspaper clippings of Minister Peddireddy speaking with his complaint.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang responded to the SEC orders. Speaking on the instructions given by Nimmagadda to Minister Peddireddy, he said that he had not received any orders from SEC yet. He said he would look into the matter after receiving the orders. He made it clear that he would not talk politics and would not interfere in personal matters. He said that a decision would be taken after a thorough look at the SEC directives.