AMARAVATI: The election schedule for the pending local body elections in Andhra Pradesh including 12 municipalities, including Nellore Corporation, panchayats, MPTCs and ZPTC posts was announced by State Election Commission, on Monday.

-Polling for the panchayats will be held on the 14th of November and counting will take place on the same day.

-Polling for municipalities and corporations will be held on the 15th of this month and counting on the 17th.

-Polling for MPTC and ZPTC elections will be held on the 16th of this month and counting on the 18th.

-The nomination process for all local bodies will take place from November 3 to November 5 this month.

-The Model Code of Conduct will come into force from today in the areas where the elections will be held.

It may be recollected that in March last year, notification was issued for the conduct of municipal elections across the state. However, elections were held only for 75 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations. Elections for 32 municipalities and 4 municipal corporations were stalled due to various reasons.

Among them are Akividu (West Godavari), Jaggayyapeta, Kondapalli (Krishna), Dachepalli, Gurjala (Guntur), Darshi (Prakasam), Buchireddypalem (Nellore), Kuppam (Chittoor), Bethancharla (Kurnool), Kamalapuram (YSR Kadapa) and Penukonda (Anantapur).

