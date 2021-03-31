AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Bids Adieu, Lauds Officials For Their Support During Elections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that he had received full support from the Government in the conduct of local body elections. Nimmagadda who is the current SEC retires today (March 31).

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he received a lot of support from the people and the media. He also lauded the District Collectors and SPs of the State for their excellent work and coordination during the conduct of elections. He said that the support provided to him was very valuable and he was satisfied while performing his duties as the Election Commissioner.

He lauded the local authorities for holding elections without giving any scope for repolling and said that they had worked with great commitment and conducted the elections smoothly. Ramesh Kumar said the government was fully cooperative and all this was possible only with the help of the government.

The High Court has directed that elections in the state be held transparently and has given us full cooperation in discharging our responsibilities, he said. '' Everyone must respect the constitutional system. We must have full confidence in the legislature. I also previously served as Secretary to the Governor for seven years. I have immense faith in constitutional systems,'' he reminisced.

While talking about the High Court orders over the withdrawal of nominations he said that the system needed to change. '' Each state has its own set of practices. I will submit a report to the Governor to codify all of these practices, which can be implemented in future. If these recommendations are implemented we can achieve long-term benefits,'' he stated

He also announced that he would be succeeded by Nilam Sawhney as the new SEC. "My hearty congratulations to SEC Nilam Sawhney,'' he said in his greeting to the New SEC.

Speaking further, he said,'' I have never leaked official information. No one should compromise over independence and commitment to the system. My view is that constitutional systems should work independently. Better performance can be achieved only when there is a friendly atmosphere and support from the government. I was able to conduct the elections smoothly with the cooperation of everyone, he said once again and concluded.

